A large stretch of ancient and semi-natural Yorshire woodland is on the market. The land, which has been covered with trees since 1600AD, stretches over 117.50 acres.

Margery Wood is just outside the village of Cawthorne, near Barnsley, and is on the market for £800,000. The wood is less than two miles from the M1 motorway and selling agents Tustins say: “ It represents an exciting opportunity to acquire a wood featuring an attractive mix of both broadleaved and conifer trees.

"The wood is of ancient origin, classified mostly as Ancient and Semi-Natural Woodland with the remainder classified as a Plantation on an Ancient Woodland Site. As such it is believed to have been under continuous tree cover since before 1600 AD. “

Woodlands that are classified as Ancient are often assisted with enhanced grant aid provided by the Forestry Commission. This is normally to assist with managing the wood to maintain or restore its status as an Ancient woodland.

Margery Wood

Tustins say that main bulk of the woodland comprises a mix of broadleaf trees, including predominantly sycamore, oak and ash which will provide a purchaser with an abundance of hardwood firewood and sawlogs to sell, subject to the timber markets. The remaining balance is made up of two stands of Corsican pine which is generally of good quality and form.

This will shortly be ready for felling thereby providing an opportunity for an immediate timber income. A felling licence for this crop is in place in association with the 10-year

management plan. This management plan expires in March 2024.

Some areas within the wood are situated on restored mine sites, including open cast mine sites, however, the growth of the trees in these parts is on a par with the remainder of the wood.

Just one part of the private woodland

Soils within the wood are slowly permeable seasonally wet acid loamy and clayey soils. They are perfect for the growing of trees once the ground has been suitably prepared for planting. Access into the wood is taken off the adopted highway to the north-east of the wood with further access through the wood via a stoned track and

a series of well-maintained rides.

Margery Wood is entered into a Countryside Stewardship Scheme and receives an annual payment of £4755.53 for woodland improvement prescriptions. The scheme ends in December 2026 and, apart from the thinning and felling of 7.79 ha of the wood, the work is currently up to date. A new owner could take on the CS scheme and would then benefit from two further grant payments totalling around £9,500.00 in all.

Sporting rights are let on an annual basis with the current lease ending in February 2025. Mineral rights are retained by a previous owner. There are no known fencing liabilities.

The woodland has a diverse array of trees

Margery Wood is offered for sale by Private Treaty. For details contact Jack Clegg MRICS, Forestry Sales and Planning Advisor - Tustins Group Ltd