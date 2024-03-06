Graham, a much-loved and highly respected Grand National, Ascot Gold Cup and Group One-winning jockey, was unseated by his mount when leaving the stalls at Newcastle in November last year. As a result, he suffered a serious spinal injury.

The staff of North Residential are holding a sponsored “Walk for Graham” on Sunday, April 14, 2024 on the Middleham Gallops starting at 10.30.

The walk will be followed by a reception at the Saddle Room’s Bell Barn at Tupgill Park from 3pm where there will be a hot supper and a charity auction.

Graham Lee after his Grand National win in 2004 on Amberleigh House

North Residential is asking people to walk and fundraise with them. You can email [email protected] to register and request your sponsorship form or you can call them on 01677 648011.

Rachael Read of the estate agency’s Northallerton office, says:“We would love to see as many people there as possible but if you can’t make the event, we have also set up a Walk for Graham JustGiving page.”

She adds: “Donating through JustGiving is simple and secure and your money goes directly to The Injured Jockeys Fund.”

You can donate to the JustGiving page on this link here or call North Residential to email you the link: www.justgiving.com/page/walk-for-graham-1707396575432?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fwalk-for-graham-1707396575432&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=pfp-email

The Injured Jockeys Fund reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer.

The Injured Jockeys Fund was founded in 1964 following the devastating accidents to Tim Brookshaw, and then Paddy Farrell in the 1964 Grand National. Both falls resulted in severe paralysis which immediately ended both their careers.

Since then the Fund has helped thousands of jockeys and their families and has paid out more than £22m in grants and charitable expenditure of £75m. The Fund has annual running costs of circa £5m.