Ex-care home site in Sheffield to become 36 social flats as council reveals 'record demand'

The Bolehill View project will bring back into use the site of a former community care facility on Eastfield Road in Crookes, just off the main Northfield Road.

It will be turned into 36 one-bed flats for social rent.

There will be 30 apartments in one block, and six in the other and Sheffield Council says it “is just one example of the work taking place to grow the Council’s housing stock” at a time of record demand for good quality, affordable properties in the city.

An artist's impression of the renovated site

The grant, awarded through the Homes England Affordable Housing Programme, will support the council’s plans to increase housing provision and homes for social rent as part of its ambition to provide more new affordable council homes by 2029.

The next step in the process is the necessary council work and approvals to formally accept conditions of the grant. A council spokesperson said: “This work is already ongoing.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: “Our ambitious Housing Strategy approved last year laid out all the plans we were working towards to increase housing provision in Sheffield.

"As part of this, Sheffield - like the rest of the country - faces huge challenges when it comes to housing. Being able to provide ample good quality homes at affordable prices for those who need them is a big aim of that strategy. We are pleased this grant has been awarded to us to help work progress at Bolehill View. We are now working towards agreeing the conditions of the grant formally so work can soon hopefully begin on-site.”

Dilys Jones, Assistant Director for Affordable Housing Growth at Homes England, said: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives.

"We’re pleased to be working with Sheffield City Council to increase the delivery of much-needed affordable homes in the city.

“This will be the third scheme we have supported with the council this year, delivering 148 social rented homes and 12 for shared ownership in total.

"We look forward to continuing to work with Sheffield to supporting their ambitious plans for more affordable homes.”

The funding announcement follows Sheffield Council agreeing a 10-year housing strategy for the city last autumn.

A spokesperson said at the time: “The demand for social housing has never been higher, and there is a shortage of both privately rented homes, as well as affordable homes to buy.

“Working alongside the council’s Local Plan, the strategy will enable the council to increase the quantity of homes available, influence the types of homes that are delivered and ensure the quality of those homes is improved. This will be achieved by working with partners in the private, voluntary and community sectors to make this plan a reality.”

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Good quality homes are fundamental for enabling everyone to live happy, healthy lives.

