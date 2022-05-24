Exceptional contemporary house for sale in Yorkshire was designed and fabricated in Germany by Meisterstueck Haus

Cumberworth Lodge was designed and fabricated by German based Meisterstueck-Haus before being transported to Yorkshire where it was built. The contemporary, energy-efficient property, is now for sale with WM Sykes for £950,000.

The main structural framework of the building is re-enforced timber and the majority of the outer walling is glazed in order to maximise the rural views at the rear. As it was built on the site of an old underground reservoir, there is also subterranean accommodation with a sunken courtyard garden area.

The five-bedroom house in Upper Cumberworth, near Denby Dale, has remote control gates which lead to a large parking area and detached double garage. At the rear is a garden with lawn, seating areas, games room/office and an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

Inside the property, the ground floor is cruciform in shape and largely open plan set around a central staircase atrium. There are two living room areas, an open plan dining kitchen with island unit and a wealth of built-in units. One of the living areas is currently used a living / dining space and opens out to a further sheltered outside dining space. The other has a log burning stove. The ground floor also has an office and wet room

Upstairs there is a galleried landing, a principle bedroom with a large balcony, dressing room and en-suite. There are two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

On the lower floor, there is a double bedroom with bifold doors leading onto a sunken side garden area. There is a further bedroom plus a wet room, utility room and plant room. The house also has a ground source heating system and solar panels mounted on the garage for the hot water system. There is Cat 5 data cabling throughout.

