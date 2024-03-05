Initially loved and lauded, it became a notorious sink estate and it took regeneration specialists Urban Splash to see that it could be great again. They got possession in 2004, though they admit if they had known how long and arduous the journey would be, they would’ve walked away.

They, with the help of Sheffield Council and other partners, have since transformed Park Hill into a fabulous des res with business spaces and a host of amenities.

The architects have focused on celebrating and restoring the original building with sustainability is embedded throughout, keeping the best parts of this iconic scheme, while making homes fit for the 21st century. (Sign up for our free newsletters now)

The apartment with fabulous views over Sheffield

Apartments there are now sought after, so much so that when Urban Splash released phase two of the project in 2020, there was a queue of people keen to buy off plan.

Craig de Gouveia was in that queue that cold morning and got one of the first flats for sale.

He says: “I moved to Sheffield in 2017 and always loved the building. I bought the flat because I loved the architecture and the natural light and space. I also loved how the design promoted community interaction. I was super happy to finally complete the purchase in early Jan 2022, the wait was worth it.”

Since moving in, design savvy Craig has upgraded some of the fittings, replacing the plastic sockets and switches with powder coated white metal versions. He also ensured that the whole flat has engineered oak flooring.

The aprtment is part of the award-winning Park Hill development

The interior design with a nod to mid-century shows Craig’s impeccable taste and clever use of space.

He also came up with the idea of filling a void with a bespoke built-in cupboard in the second room/office made from birch ply and with doors matching the sage green paintwork throughout the flat.

Leaving will be hard but after his partner moved in and with both of them working from home, extra space is required.

He says: “The community aspect of Park Hill is one of its biggest benefits of living here. I have made friends there that I will have for the rest of my life.

Fine dining

“The flats are so beautifully designed and have such a unique personality, history and character. The light at certain points in the day is just breathtaking and I have spent many an hour just chilling in the space and taking it all in.

“Plus Park Hill is just a ten minute walk to the city centre.”

He adds: “As much as it pains me to sell the place, it will always hold a special place in my heart. I want it to go to someone that will give it the same love and attention that I have.”

The apartment on Pat Midgley Lane is for with The Modern House estate agency for £225,000. It is in “Norwich”, the top street of the development and it has front and rear balconies, a hallway with storage, an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, two double bedrooms, an ensuite and separate bathroom.