You probably don’t associate it with Hull but it exists and is one of the most sought-after addresses in the centre of this great city and now there is a chance to buy one of the finest homes on what has to be the best boulevard in God’s Own County.

Nick Mellors and his wife bought their home there in 2006 after being bowled over by the location on a private estate on Victoria Dock, which has breathtaking views over the River Humber and its estuary.

They have enhanced the view significantly by creating a sturdy composite balcony on the first floor of the detached house with screens that help keep the wind at bay.

The house on Ocean Boulevard with fabulous view over the River Humber

The balcony overlooks the water and gives them long-range vistas taking in the estuary, the Humber Bridge and the mouth of the Humber out to sea

It also allows them to enjoy stargazing on a clear night, while the patio area on the ground floor below is a sun trap.

Another impressive addition is a garden lodge with double-glazed French doors.

The couple have also transformed the property’s interiors with no expense spared.

Views from the balcony over the Humber

What was a large open plan living area has been split so that the sitting room is now separate from the kitchen and dining area, which has Laura Ashley cabinetry, a Smeg range cooker, solid oak worktops, and a marble-topped island, while a sliding door leads onto the composite deck, which has views of the garden and the river

The sitting room has a cosy wood-burning stove and the ground floor is also home to a utility room, study/second reception room and a downstairs W.C.

On the first floor there is an impressive principal bedroom with an ensuite shower room and French doors leading to the extended balcony and those incredible views.There are four more bedrooms, two with river views, plus a bathroom.

Outdoors, there is a drive with parking and a detached garage. A rear garden with decking area, garden shed and the garden lodge.

The kitchen with Smeg oven

Nick says: “We have loved living here. It’s a great location, just a ten minute walk to the Old Town in the lovely historic part of Hull with its lovely historic buildings and its shops and bars.

“We are selling to downsize as there are just two of us in a five bedroom home and I’m proud of what we have done to the property since we bought it.

“Although the house is on the market we are not in a rush to sell. We will miss living here and those views over the water and we will be very sorry to leave.”