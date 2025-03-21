Exciting new show home launch in Skelmanthorpe this weekend

Garrett Grove, an exclusive and highly anticipated development of three & four-bedroom homes from Lovell, has announced the official launch of its brand-new show home this weekend.

Located in the heart of the charming village of Skelmanthorpe, just eight miles south-east of Huddersfield, this development offers the perfect blend of modern living and rural tranquillity. Inspired by the area's rich heritage as a former textile mill, the homes at Garrett Grove feature contemporary designs that pay homage to the village’s industrial past while offering state-of-the-art modern living.

The new four-bedroom Grassington Show Home will be open for viewing from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, March 22nd. Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to explore this beautifully crafted home, which exemplifies the thoughtful design and high-quality finishes found throughout the development. The Grassington has a unique three-storey layout, providing flexible living spaces ideal for modern family life. The open-plan kitchen and dining area create a welcoming and spacious hub for entertaining, while a dedicated home office caters to the growing need for hybrid working. The top floor showcases two large bedrooms, ensuring comfort and privacy.

Riverside Drinks Company Ltd will also be providing refreshments to prospective buyers throughout the event.

Inside the newest show home at Garrett Grove.

Garrett Grove is a community that embodies the very best of Yorkshire life. Skelmanthorpe, surrounded by stunning countryside, offers a picturesque setting with a welcoming village atmosphere. The area is rich in history and local amenities, including traditional pubs, restaurants, a library, and an array of independent shops. The village also hosts a variety of community events, making it the perfect place for families, first-time buyers, and those looking for a peaceful retirement.

Whether you’re purchasing your first home, need extra space for a growing family, or are planning your next chapter in retirement, Garrett Grove has something for everyone. In addition to getting an exclusive first look at the new home, a Mortgage Advisor from Mortgage Pathways will be on hand throughout the day to answer all your home-buying questions and provide expert advice on your next steps.

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, said:

"We are so excited to officially open the doors to our stunning new show home at Garrett Grove. This development has been designed to offer high-quality homes in a truly idyllic location, and we can’t wait for visitors to experience it firsthand."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 22nd March 2025

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, HD8 9ED