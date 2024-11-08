Exclusive 'VIP' Late-Night Event at Saddlers Grange in Howden

Lovell is excited to announce an exclusive ‘VIP’ (Very Idyllic Plot) late-night event at its highly sought-after Saddlers Grange development in Howden.

This special gathering, set for Thursday 14th November, will offer prospective homeowners an early bird opportunity to secure a home on the final phase of this stunning development.

With only a selection of plots remaining, the ‘VIP’ event is the last chance for interested buyers to view these picturesque plots. The highlights of the event include an insight into the last remaining idyllic plots, allowing guests to envision their future at Saddlers Grange. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with our sales advisors, gaining answers to all their questions, from plot availability to custom finishing options.

Saddlers Grange has quickly become one of the most desirable communities in the area, blending modern living with the charm of nature. Each remaining plot offers the opportunity to create a personalised home with scenic views and access to local amenities. Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell, explains:

Saddlers Grange development in Howden

"We are thrilled to host this exclusive 'VIP' event at Lovell in Howden. This is the perfect opportunity for those who have been considering a move to our community to see firsthand why these final plots are in such high demand. We encourage anyone interested to join us for an evening of discovery and to secure their dream home before it's too late."

Event Details:

Date: Thursday 14th November

Time: 5pm-7pm