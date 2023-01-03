The sun may seem like a distant memory but it’s never too late in the year to consider harnessing solar energy for your home.At Green Building Renewables, we tend to see enquiries peak in the summer months but installing solar earlier in the year means you can benefit from solar energy to power your home from the spring sunshine.

Most installations can easily be done in a day with minimum disruption to you and your home, so there is no reason to feel daunted by the process of transforming your home for a more sustainable life.

Why invest in solar now? In September 2022, the government announced the ‘Energy Price Guarantee’ scheme in response to the continued rise in the price of energy. Initially, this guaranteed that a typical household would pay an average of £2,500 a year for their energy bills through to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on October 17, the government announced that the Energy Price Guarantee scheme would only run until March 31,2023.

Solar panels which can feed into a solar battery to store electricity generated

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, from April 1 2023, we will enter uncharted territory concerning energy costs. It is clear prices are not going to return to what they were.

This means that if you are thinking about alternative energy sources and wondering when you will get your return on your solar panel investment (ROI) or payback. The simple answer is “a lot sooner than previously”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is worth noting that while energy prices rise, there are also inflationary pressures on products, goods, and services. So, the ideal time to invest in solar panel installation is as soon as possible.

What are the benefits of solar battery storage?Solar battery storage has several key benefits including energy independence with less reliance on the national grid

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will save more money on your energy bills as by using stored solar energy when the sun is not shining, you won’t draw as much energy from your supplier

How much money would you save by installing solar panels? Based on our latest calculations, a property with a 27 sq. m roof area with a system size of 4.38kW would generate estimated savings of £805 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installation costs are estimated at £6,400. The same system installation with battery storage would save an estimated £1,342 per year, and cost £11,450. VAT is currently zero.

Can I add a battery to an existing solar panel installation? You may already have solar panels on your home and be exporting energy back to the grid, but you can add a battery to an existing installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You would need a survey to review your current setup. But, in principle, yes, batteries can be added to an existing solar array.

Do you need a solar panel system in order to benefit from fitting battery storage? No. You can still benefit from fitting a battery system without even having solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A storage

battery can be programmed to draw from the grid during cheaper rate off peak hours, which you can then use this during the more expensive peak hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the rate of return is slower, this option is useful if your property is not suitable for solar.