Expert advice on how to make money from small scale property development

A bolder move is to take an existing commercial building of some type, it could be a shop, an office, or a light industrial unit and converting it into flats, where you would be targeting a profit of between £100,000 and £500,000 for each project.

So, what exactly will you, the developer, be doing? Well, at a high level, your job breaks down into several key roles: You’ll need to establish your business, strategy, and brand, and decide what type of development you’re going to tackle.

You’ll have to recruit your team of professionals, including architects, solicitors, project managers, structural engineers, etc. and you need to be able to find a supply of good quality, profitable deals.

These will need to be analysed to sort the wheat from the chaff and decide which ones are worth pursuing.

You will be arranging the finance for your first project, working with both commercial lenders and private investors.

Property development is not a difficult market to enter, and if you do it well, it can produce life-changing results. Here are my top tips for optimising your property-based work:

Avoid Perfectionism. Aiming for perfection can trip you up, or prevent you from taking even the first steps. Too many people aim for perfection at the outset and never get out of the blocks. But you also need to keep an eye on any perfectionist leanings when you do start.

For example, if you are converting an old office building into flats, do you really need the kitchen work surfaces to be the expensive imported marble of your ideal/dream home? Don’t let perfectionism eat into your profits.

Systemise and Outsource. Websites such as fiverr.com, upwork.com, and peopleperhour.com allow you to tap into the global gig economy to make marketing your side hustle cost effective.

And just as you won’t be laying any bricks, painting any walls, or fitting any windows, you shouldn’t be micro managing your small-scale property development project. That’s what a project manager is for.

Know Your Market. A little research can go a long way. Make sure you understand the area you are serving so don’t build four-bedroom flats for families if the demand is for one or two bedroom flats for single professionals or couples with no kids.

Set Realistic Goals. Set annual and quarterly targets for your business and let these guide your weekly activity and goals.

You will invariably have bumps in the road on your journey but don’t let that put you off, they happen to everyone.

Your side hustle will only ever fail if you give up. Learning from pitfalls and mistakes is part of every successful business’s history.

