Expert considers whether Yorkshire's rural housing targets are must haves or madness

Solving the housing crisis is bandied as one of the country’s biggest challenges, with 300,000 new homes needed annually. The lack of suitable and affordable housing is well understood by those looking to live in the country’s most affluent places, but the housing crisis is not a single national issue.

There are local variances in housing need and in the countryside, there is a unique set of issues to respond to. The reintroduction of mandatory housing targets will see the highest increase in housebuilding in Yorkshire’s rural areas.

North Yorkshire’s target is a threefold rise to over 4,200 homes a year, with a 156 per cent increase for the East Riding. Increases for urban areas are more modest, mostly in single figures, and in Sheffield there’s a 12 per cent decrease.

Sally Ormiston of Rural Solutions on whether housing targets are must haves or madness

Whether you see the numbers as a necessity or, as one local Tory MP described them, "complete madness”, there are clear issues facing Yorkshire’s rural areas when it comes to availability and affordability of suitable housing.

The affordability of rural housing is a major issue. North Yorkshire is one of the least affordable areas in the UK. Housing an ageing population is another consideration, with a growing population of over 65s in the countryside.

Ryedale, Yorkshire’s most sparsely populated area, has seen the number of older residents living there double in the last decade. Combined with declining services, the prevalence of holiday and second homes, and limited employment opportunities, the vitality of rural communities is at risk.

Without affordable homes, school rolls fall, services close, and businesses struggle for staff and customers. If we accept housebuilding as a necessary part of vibrant country life, we must find a way to balance protection of countryside and rural life by ensuring more families and younger people can make it their home.

There are many ways to develop homes in rural communities, from small “infills” in existing settlements to the conversion of redundant farm buildings, to larger settlement extensions and new villages.

Smaller scale development is more palatable but doesn’t always address the availability of services or affordable homes and can put pressure on services.

Whilst pepper-potting small developments across villages might be the path of least resistance, it is unlikely to create meaningful change. Mid-sized developments such as village extensions or new rural settlements can deliver beyond housing to create the ingredients for sustainable rural living.

Such developments must meet rigorous tests to ensure impact on roads, drainage, habitats, infrastructure and services is well planned.

Considered development can provide new homes and facilities that become part of a wider ecosystem of rural villages sharing services and providing a range of homes for diverse rural communities. It is likely to be needed to ensure rural Yorkshire can thrive.