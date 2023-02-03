Fabulous farmhouse for sale near Hebden Bridge aka Happy Valley country

This farmhouse sits on the edge of Hebden Bridge in the thriving community of Old Town and enjoys far-reaching rural views while being close to amenities, including a renowned country pub just five minutes walk away.

The property, which is on the market for £725,000 with Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge office, is semi-detached and has been recently extended adding a modern twist to the original historic home.

Inside, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a utility room, kitchen/dining room, sunroom, sitting room and a large study.

Outside, there is a sizeable garden with a wraparound lawn, a patio, summerhouse and an allotment along with an acre of land to the rear made up of a grazing field and an area for tree planting. There is also plenty of parking.

Rowlands Farm has sensational views

There are numerous options for walking from the doorstep, incuding up onto the moors or down through the woods into Hebden Bridge, which is less than a mile away.

Views from the sitting room

The kitchen with mod cons

The views are spectacular

The dining area with views

One of the bathrooms

