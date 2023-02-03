News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fabulous farmhouse for sale near Hebden Bridge aka Happy Valley country

This farmhouse sits on the edge of Hebden Bridge in the thriving community of Old Town and enjoys far-reaching rural views while being close to amenities, including a renowned country pub just five minutes walk away.

By Sharon Dale
2 minutes ago

The property, which is on the market for £725,000 with Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge office, is semi-detached and has been recently extended adding a modern twist to the original historic home.

Inside, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a utility room, kitchen/dining room, sunroom, sitting room and a large study.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outside, there is a sizeable garden with a wraparound lawn, a patio, summerhouse and an allotment along with an acre of land to the rear made up of a grazing field and an area for tree planting. There is also plenty of parking.

Most Popular
Rowlands Farm has sensational views

There are numerous options for walking from the doorstep, incuding up onto the moors or down through the woods into Hebden Bridge, which is less than a mile away.

Views from the sitting room
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The kitchen with mod cons
The views are spectacular
The dining area with views
One of the bathrooms
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The summer house in a perfect spot
Hebden BridgeHappy ValleyOld Town