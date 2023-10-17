Moving from Hebden Bridge to nearby Mytholmroyd is a common trajectory for many who love this part of the Calder Valley and that is exactly what Richard Stooks and his family did in 2004.“We had lived in Mytholmroyd briefly before and we have never regretted moving back here,” says Richard.

“We had lived in Mytholmroyd briefly before and we have never regretted moving back here,” says Richard. “It’s a really friendly place with a great community spirit and you have easy access to the railway station with trains running to Leeds and Manchester.”

Another driving force for the move was that they found the perfect home in the popular village. Westfield House is a gorgeous Georgian built in 1836 and it still has many of its original features.

Over the years, the Stooks family have carefully updated and reconfigured the five bedroom property to suit modern life, while retaining and enhancing its character. This included moving the kitchen from the back of the house so it now has views of the garden. They also uncovered an original ceiling with cornicing in the living room that had been hidden by a false ceiling.

Gorgeous Georgian with period features and mod cons

The decor is beautiful and is a husband and wife collaboration that includes William Morris wallpapers and a bespoke tiled picture of the house in its setting based on a image they found in an archive in Hebden Bridge. The Snooks are selling to downsize now that their three children are grown up.

“We love the house and we will miss it but we are hoping to stay in the area because we love living here,” says Richard.

Located in the heart of Mytholmroyd, Westfield House is set over four floors and has a grand entrance hall with deep skirting boards, ornate architraves, and decorative arch recesses. The reception rooms either side of the hall have high ceilings with cornices and ceiling roses, while beautiful period fireplaces create a focal point and have been converted to run on gas.

In addition to the entrance hall and primary reception rooms, the ground floor has a utility room and a fabulous family kitchen with a quartzite topped island with seating, integrated appliances and storage. There is also a gas range and a double butler sink and the room is full of natural light due to its triple aspect with views over the gardens.

The light-filled kitchen

The first floor has three spacious double bedrooms with high ceilings and there is a house bathroom with claw foot bath and separate shower. A concealed staircase leads from the landing to a second floor bedroom and there is also a large attic room on this floor.

The lower ground floor is extensive and includes a large games/music room with windows opening onto the rear and side gardens. There is also a laundry, gym, bar and garden room as well as an additional w.c. Outside, Westfield House has a gated entrance, parking and a double garage and gardens.

Mytholmroyd has independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants, two small supermarkets and the railway station.