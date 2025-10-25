Fabulous Harrogate town house and former theatre listed for under £1.4m
Known as Mansfield House, the property has since been converted into a spacious private residence while retaining many of its original period features.
The imposing double-fronted town house offers over 5,000 sq ft of accommodation across multiple floors. Inside, the elegant Georgian staircase, detailed ceiling plasterwork, and several fine fireplaces reflect the building’s historic character.
The ground floor includes four reception rooms, a main and side kitchen, and useful cellar storage.
The first floor houses a drawing room that can also serve as a principal bedroom, three additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. A further bedroom with an en-suite is located on the second floor.
Located on Church Square, Mansfield House overlooks the protected 200-acre Harrogate Stray and is within easy walking distance of the town centre. The property also features a private courtyard garden with mature plants and a notable wisteria.
The townhouse was originally built by Mrs Wilks to host theatrical performances previously held in a nearby barn, before closing as a theatre in 1830 and becoming a private home. It is being marketed by Lister Haigh listerhaigh.co.uk