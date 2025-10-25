The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as Mansfield House, the property has since been converted into a spacious private residence while retaining many of its original period features.

The imposing double-fronted town house offers over 5,000 sq ft of accommodation across multiple floors. Inside, the elegant Georgian staircase, detailed ceiling plasterwork, and several fine fireplaces reflect the building’s historic character.

The ground floor includes four reception rooms, a main and side kitchen, and useful cellar storage.

Mansfield House in Harrogate. Picture: Lister Haigh

The first floor houses a drawing room that can also serve as a principal bedroom, three additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. A further bedroom with an en-suite is located on the second floor.

Located on Church Square, Mansfield House overlooks the protected 200-acre Harrogate Stray and is within easy walking distance of the town centre. The property also features a private courtyard garden with mature plants and a notable wisteria.