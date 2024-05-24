Fabulous home for sale in Boggle Hall and just a beach walk away from Robin Hood's Bay

This is quite possibly the most wonderful property we have featured this year. Dating from 1899, Fylingholm is a beautiful blend of late Victorian and Arts & Crafts architectural styles.The house, packed full of character and charm, stands alone just a mile or so down a winding country lane that descends to Boggle Hole, a stretch of coast between Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar that is famous for its fossils, Whitby jet and its history as a smuggler’s cove.
This beautiful late Victorian property, which has all the hallmarks of an Arts and Crafts movement, is a much-loved family home with glorious sea views and has been sold only a handful of times since it was first built by a Mr Byles, a newspaper proprietor from Bradford. It is now offered for sale for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The detached, three-storey home has a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, garden room, studio, five bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is parking, a garden, a log store, shed and woodland all in 0.8 acres and the house is just a walk along the beach to Robin Hood’s Bay.

The property is priced at offers over £800,000 with www.blenkinandco.com.

Fylingholm is tucked away with glorious views of countryside and the coast

The house is spacious but thanks to its beautiful decor it feel cosy and homely

The open fire is perfect for chilly days and nights

The large, family size kitchen with a cosy Aga

