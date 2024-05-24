Fabulous home for sale in Boggle Hall and just a beach walk away from Robin Hood's Bay

This beautiful late Victorian property, which has all the hallmarks of an Arts and Crafts movement, is a much-loved family home with glorious sea views and has been sold only a handful of times since it was first built by a Mr Byles, a newspaper proprietor from Bradford. It is now offered for sale for the first time in nearly 50 years.
The detached, three-storey home has a hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, garden room, studio, five bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is parking, a garden, a log store, shed and woodland all in 0.8 acres and the house is just a walk along the beach to Robin Hood’s Bay.
The property is priced at offers over £800,000 with www.blenkinandco.com.