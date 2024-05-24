Fabulous home for sale in Boggle Hall and just a beach walk away from Robin Hood's Bay

This is quite possibly the most wonderful property we have featured this year. Dating from 1899, Fylingholm is a beautiful blend of late Victorian and Arts & Crafts architectural styles.The house, packed full of character and charm, stands alone just a mile or so down a winding country lane that descends to Boggle Hole, a stretch of coast between Robin Hood’s Bay and Ravenscar that is famous for its fossils, Whitby jet and its history as a smuggler’s cove.