Fabulous home for sale in secret valley now famous as Gentleman Jack territory

As transformations go, Salterlee Villas is up there with the best of them. It was a semi-detached period property in need of updating when Katy Walsh and her family bought it seven years ago. Since then they have reconfigured and modernised the existing three bedroom house by adding a fabulous double-height extension before connecting it to the garage, which they turned into a bar and utility room.

The property is now a clever mix of old and new, which includes period features unearthed during the renovation. These including an old stone fireplace that had been covered up by a plastered wall.

Outside, the dry stone wall was rebuilt and is imaculate and York stone flags have been laid on the patio, which features a new, stone-built pizza oven .

“We bought the house because it is in such a magical spot. It feels very rural and peaceful with trees and wildlife including birds and deer and it is a really safe environment for the children. Yet you are just a few minutes drive away from Halifax and the M62,” says Katy.

Salterlee Villa in Shibden

“We have three children and they have loved living here, as we have. There are only six properties down here and it is a really friendly community.”

The reason for the sale is to realise a long-held dream of having a swimming pool.

“We have always wanted a swimming pool for both fitness and for the children to enjoy. There isn’t scope to put one here, sadly, so that is why we are selling.

"We will miss living here and we are really proud of what we have done to the house but we are taking a lot of happy memories with us,” says Katy

The kitchen overlooking the garden

Salterlee Villas has a driveway providing ample off-road parking and boasts landscaped gardens to both the front and rear and backing onto the surrounding countryside

Inside the property, there is an entrance hall, boot room, home office, family room, bar/games room, utility, inner hallway, W.C., open plan living dining kitchen and lounge.

Upstairs, there is a house bathroom along with five bedrooms on the first floor. The principal bedroom suite has an ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and spectacular full-height arched window boasting beautiful rural views.

The Shibden Valley is a stunning rural area situated to the east of Halifax town centre and is conveniently positioned for commuter links to the northern business centres of Leeds and Manchester via nearby rail stations and the M62 motorway.

The kitchen is sensational

Sparsely populated with only a small number of mainly traditional period homes, stone cottages and farmhouses, it boasts an established network of walking routes and bridleways.

Shibden Hall is nearby. This Grade II listed historic house made world famous by the recent Gentleman Jack television series based on the true story of the remarkable businesswoman Anne Lister.

Lee Lane is also known in cycling circles as the “Cote de Shibden Wall” having formed part of the Tour de Yorkshire route.

For details contact Charnock Bates, www.charnockbates.co.uk

