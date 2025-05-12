Failed it! New data reveals more than two-thirds of people in Yorkshire have had an accident during DIY projects

More than two-thirds (71%) of adults in Yorkshire have suffered a DIY-related accident, new research reveals.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers, which has teamed up with Stryder Eyewear to create a new range of safety eyewear, revealed that a staggering 90% of people have taken on home improvements themselves at one time or another, with 20% needing to seek medical attention during the process.

Over half (57%) of DIYers in the region suffer with splinters, whilst accidentally hammering fingers (39%), banging heads on beams (35%) and supergluing fingers together (24%) rank highly among the most common mishaps.

Other accidents including electric shocks (15%), stepping on nails (14%) and slipping on wet floor (7%), also make the list.

The national poll of 2,000 adults also revealed that of those in Yorkshire who have ever sustained an eye injury (9%), more than seven in ten (73%) admitted that this happened whilst taking on a DIY project, whilst 61% of DIYers confess they have never worn protective eyewear whilst taking on a project.

Specsavers Optometrist, Dr Nigel Best said: “There is a genuine passion for DIY and home improvement in the UK, and people gain tremendous satisfaction from enhancing their living spaces. Whilst minor mishaps are part of any DIY journey, the most successful projects consider proper preparation – including appropriate safety measures.”

“Taking simple precautions like wearing protective eyewear and hearing protection allows DIYers to take on their projects with total confidence.”

Of those Yorkshireman who take on their own projects, over half (53%) aren’t confident in their own skills and nine in ten (92%) have previously hired a professional instead of attempting the job themselves.

The study also revealed that half of people in region (58%) cite saving cash as their biggest motivation for doing-it-themselves, with other top incentives including the sense of accomplishment (24%), increasing home value (14%) and for some, relieving stress (8%).

The new research highlighted that DIYers are spending an average of six hours a month on their own projects, with the top assignments including painting walls (75%), hanging curtains (65%), replacing door handles (42%) and fixing leaks (26%).

With spring in full swing, 51% of respondents said the arrival of warmer weather has inspired them to start a new project at home this year.

Specsavers Optometrist, Dr Nigel Best added: “Completing projects gives us such a fantastic sense of accomplishment, we just need to remember to take the necessary precautions and look after ourselves at the same time – a weekend project is never worth a trip to A&E.

We strongly encourage DIY enthusiasts to put their safety first and take steps to prevent avoidable injury.”