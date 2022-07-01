Famous Yorkshire Dales pub The Farmers Arms in Muker is now for sale at a bargain price

Former rugby league player Andy Gascoigne and his wife Mandy bought The Farmers Arms in the idyllic Swaledale village of Muker in September 2020 and paid £575,000 for the freehold. The traditional pub with owners accomodation and a separate barn with studio/holiday flat is now on the market for the bargain price of £495,000 for a quick sale.

The couple are now selling to move back to West Yorkshire due to a family illness, hence the decision to lower the price of the property, which they have extensively refurbished. It wasn't the move they dreamed of thanks to pandemic lockdowns and struggles to recruit staff which left them with little free time, but says Andy: "It could be someone else's dream property. Muker is a beautiful place to live and the pub is busy and holds a lot of potential. Ideally, it would suit a younger couple."

Richard Thompson of Marcus Alderson estate agents, which is marketing the property, says: "The Farmers Arms is the heart of Muker, a Dales village, little changed over time and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Dales. Those staying at B&B's, campsites and holiday cottages in the area use the pub. It is hugely characterful and comes with owners accommodation plus a separate flat in the building across the road, which also has storage and garaging and potential to create further letting rooms, subject to planning."

The pub has a main bar, three bar/dining areas and a separate snug with an open fireplace, stone flagged floors and beamed ceilings. There are two cellars - cask and keg - a commercial kitchen with preparation and washing facilities, cookers, freezers and a walk-in fridge. The owners accommodation has a sitting room, two bedrooms and two shower rooms. Outside, is a south-facing terrace, yard, forecourt and store.

Muker, pronounced 'Mew-ker" is hugely popular with cyclists, walkers and visitors to the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The Yorkshire Shepherdess books by Amanda Owen and the TV series "Our Yorkshire Farm" featuring her family farm at Ravenseat, which is nearby, has also boosted visitor numbers to the area. There are walks from the pub's front door and the Dales market towns of Hawes and Reeth are a short drive away.