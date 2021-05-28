Fans of Our Yorkshire Farm featuring Amanda Owen will love this remote Dales farmhouse for sale with incredible views

Kisdon Lodge has incredible views over Swaledale

Fans of Channel 5’s “Our Yorkshire Farm”, featuring Amanda Owen and her family, often dream of living in a truly remote place like Ravenseat, which is surrounded by the wild beauty of Swaledale. Now there is a very rare chance to do just that thanks to the sale of Kisdon Lodge, near Keld, which is on the market for £340,000 with Robin Jessop.

The farmhouse sits high in splendid isolation at the top of a mile long track and has views even more magnificent than those from the Owen’s farm, which nestles on lower ground. Estate agent Tim Gower, who isn’t given to unnecessary hyperbole, describes the outlook as “possibly the best views in the Dales.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late, great Rupert Hart-Davis certainly agreed. The esteemed publisher and writer lived there in the 1960s and the house is mentioned in the book “The Lyttelton Hart-Davis letters”. Back then it had no mod cons. Now, thanks to owners Kris and Sarah Blake, it has plenty.

The stone patio is a perfect place to enjoy the exceptional scenery

The couple bought it as a second home eight years ago after falling in love with the location. Kris, a specialist contractor, says: “We live near Driffield but this was somewhere to escape to. We like the ruggedness of upper Swaledale and while this house is remote, it’s not too remote. The views are incredible as are the sunsets and the house is so high it catches the last rays of the sun.”

He adds: “When we bought it, it was pretty spartan. There was no heating system, the internet connection was poor and the spring water storage was a couple of old loft tanks with a plywood lid.”

Kris and Sarah have since carried out a full renovation, installing a LPG combi-boiler, along with radiators, insulation and a new tank that stores 3,700 litres of spring water. The community broadband gives a speed of 45mb.

The couple, who have three children, are selling because they now aren’t able to visit it regularly.“We have agonised over selling it because it is magical and we know we will never find anything like it again. You get up here and stress just oozes out of you and you sleep really well. It is so quiet.”

The cosy living kitchen

Kisdon Lodge has a kitchen diner with stone flagged floor, inglenook fireplace with multi fuel stove and a pantry. Also on the ground floor is a cosy sitting room with oak flooring and a recently installed water jacket stove which heats the water and takes over from the central heating when in use. This can be operated remotely.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a third single bedroom and a bathroom. There is also an attached two storey barn with potential for conversion into ancillary accommodation. A further single storey building provides storage. Externally the property has a patio to the front from where the uninterrupted views can be enjoyed. There is parking to the side and rear of the property.

For details visit Robin Jessop, Leyburn, tel: 01969 622800, www.robinjessop.co.uk

William the Maltipoo enjoying the view

The spacious sitting room

One of the three bedrooms, where you can sleep peacefully under dark skies and no traffic or neighbour noise