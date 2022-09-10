The farmhouse has been completely refurbished and has an open plan living/dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a utililty room and two receptions rooms, one of which has a multi-fuel stove.

There is also a downstairs shower room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. One bedroom has a Juliet balcony with views across Arkengarthdale.

The farmhouse has exceptional views over Arkengarthdale

Contact: www.robinjessop.co.uk

The living/dining area leading to the kitchen

A view from the terrace

The new kitchen with integrated appliances