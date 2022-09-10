Far from the madding crowd in Whaw
Spion Kop sits above the hamlet of Whaw in Arkengarthdale and is on the market for £795,000.The spacious, detached farmhouse is in a glorious rural setting with incredible, long-range rural views and has been recently renovated.The property also comes with an attached barn that has planning permission for conversion into a an income generating, one-bedroom holiday let.
The farmhouse has been completely refurbished and has an open plan living/dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a utililty room and two receptions rooms, one of which has a multi-fuel stove.
There is also a downstairs shower room.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. One bedroom has a Juliet balcony with views across Arkengarthdale.
Most Popular
Contact: www.robinjessop.co.uk