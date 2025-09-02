The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after 35 years in private hands, this Grade I listed mansion, in Addingham, Ilkley, is on the market, offering a rare chance to restore a property that has witnessed centuries of change.

Built in 1728, Farfield Hall was conceived by Anthony Myers, a yeoman farmer, Lord of the Manor and early adopter of the Quaker faith. He gave land nearby in 1666 for a small burial ground and built one of the world’s oldest Quaker meeting houses in 1689.

Down the generations the Myers’ original 17th century Manor was the beneficiary of a judicious Quaker marriage and dowry that funded the 1728 Georgian Mansion. Plans were overseen by Lord Burlington, the Architect Earl as a wedding present for his Minerals Surveyor from the Bolton Abbey Estate.

Farfield Hall in Addingham, Ilkley.

Farfield passed by marriage from the Myers family into the hands of the Cunliffe Lister family, involved both with woollen mills locally and the world’s largest silk mill in Bradford. The estate was sold in 1908 to George Douglas, founder of BDA, an international textile conglomerate. Arts and Crafts garden designer Thomas Mawson remodelled the grounds and Douglas then added the Art Deco Music Room.

Now in need of extensive restoration, it is time for a 21st century entrepreneur with the vision to future proof this unique property to take ownership.

Farfield Hall includes a series of perfectly proportioned rooms for a contemporary lifestyle with a wealth of period panelling and plasterwork, whilst the neighbouring Grade ll Coach House is an added bonus.

Farfield Hall is in need of extensive renovation

Tony Wright, partner at Carter Jonas, said: “This outstanding family home has exquisite period features and a timeless charm that can’t be found anywhere else. This property is the perfect abode for someone who is looking for a stunning restoration project, allowing the prospective purchaser to make their mark”.