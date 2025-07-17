Fast-track a move at homebuilder’s event this weekend in North Yorkshire

House hunters in search of a quick move to a brand-new home are being encouraged to attend Barratt Homes’ Instant Part Exchange event at its Boroughbridge development this weekend.

The event, taking place from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th July at Harclay Park on Stump Cross, will present the opportunity for home movers to arrange a valuation of their current property, and have a cash offer on the table in 24 hours. They can then enjoy a stress-free process before moving into their brand-new Barratt home.

This offer is considerably quicker than the average, with HomeOwners Alliance stating that it can take up to eight weeks to get a sale agreed. The five-star developer’s open invitation to the Instant Part Exchange event is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to fast-track their move.

Through the Part Exchange scheme, Barratt Homes will become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.

A typical street scene at Harclay Park in Boroughbridge

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “For anyone looking to take that next step on the property ladder, we would recommend attending our Instant Part Exchange event so we can show you how easy the process is. We will provide a cash offer in 24 hours and, with a guaranteed buyer secured, you can look forward to moving into your brand-new home.

“Making a fresh start has never been easier, and our expert sales team will be on hand over the weekend to showcase the range of beautiful new homes we have available in Boroughbridge.”

Located in the sought-after town of Boroughbridge, Harclay Park showcases the finest aspects of semi-rural living, surrounded by 17 acres of green space with excellent commuter links to Leeds and York. An array of shops, cafes and restaurants on the high street also makes life easier for new residents.

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8468 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire.