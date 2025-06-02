Final chance to buy at popular North Yorkshire development

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is encouraging all North Yorkshire property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Manor Chase development near Boroughbridge.

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion, being over 95% sold out, David Wilson Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

The final properties include a range of three and four bedroom homes ideal for a wide variety of house hunters including first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families in search for their forever home.

The development is situated on the edge of Boroughbridge and offers prospective buyers a countryside setting with unrivalled transport links on their doorstep.

A typical interior inside a David Wilson Homes property

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Manor Chase.

“With homes that are expertly crafted and featuring contemporary open-plan layouts that are perfect for modern living, it’s no surprise the development has been a property hotspot for a variety of buyers.

“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”

A number of properties for sale at Manor Chase are three-storey homes which can be the ideal solution for blended families with both older and younger children. A three-storey property allows everyone to have their own space over separate floors, whilst also having flexible family areas to reconvene and spend quality time together.

A typical street scene at Manor Chase in North Yorkshire

Located on Stump Cross, Manor Chase provides residents with a perfect combination of village life and modern amenities on the doorstep including a variety of independent shops and eateries.

For more information about the development, call the sales team on 0333 3558 469 or visit the website at Manor Chase.