Find your dream home in Fixby with hassle-free Part Exchange at Victoria Heights

Harron Homes is hosting an exclusive Part Exchange event at Victoria Heights on Saturday April 12, from 10.30am to 5.30pm, offering homebuyers a stress-free way to secure their dream home.

The event will provide prospective buyers with the opportunity to explore the stunning four- and five-bedroom homes available, including The Dunstanburgh, a grand five-bedroom detached home, complete with the luxury of a dressing area and en-suite bathroom in the main bedroom.

Attendees will also be able to speak with a sales executive and an Independent Financial Advisor, who will be available throughout the weekend to explain how Harron Homes can be their guaranteed cash buyer at full market value. With no estate agent fees, no property chains, and a quick, hassle-free process, Harron’s Part Exchange scheme is designed to make moving home as smooth as possible.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, "We understand that selling an existing property can be one of the biggest hurdles when moving home. Our Part Exchange scheme eliminates the uncertainty, allowing buyers to focus on settling into their beautiful new home at Victoria Heights. This event is the perfect opportunity for buyers to discover how simple the process can be and to take the first step towards securing their dream home."

Harron Homes' Victoria Heights showhome

The Part Exchange event will take place at Victoria Heights, Gernhill Avenue, Fixby, West Yorkshire, HD2 2HR and interested buyers are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity.