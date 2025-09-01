First homes now available at The Woodlands in Hessle to help first-time buyers
First Homes are now available at The Woodlands, a new development by Lovell in the sought-after town of Hessle, providing a valuable opportunity for local first-time buyers to step onto the property ladder.
Among the homes available is The Burnby, a two-bedroom terraced property well-suited to first-time buyers. It offers a lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining area with access to the garden, two bedrooms and a family bathroom, along with a private garden, parking and a 10-year NHBC warranty.
Recognised as one of the best places to live in the Hull area, Hessle offers scenic riverside views, green spaces like the Humber Bridge Country Park, and a bustling high street of independent shops, cafes, and restaurants. These are supported by excellent transport links that make it ideal for commuters.
Jasmine Hindley, Regional Sales Director at Lovell, said: "We’re really proud to be offering the First Homes scheme at The Woodlands. Homeownership can feel out of reach for many people, and this scheme provides a real opportunity for first-time buyers to put down roots in a place they love. Hessle has so much to offer, and The Woodlands is a fantastic place to call home."
The Woodlands features a collection of two, four- and five-bedroom homes, with strong interest in the development already building.
To find out more about The Woodlands, visit the website.