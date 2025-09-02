First homes released for sale at £22m, 67 home development in Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Housebuilder Honey has officially launched the first homes for sale at its £22m, 67-home development in Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield.

Called Violet, the development is located on Rowley Lane, adjacent to Penistone Road on the outskirts of Huddersfield town centre and comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Prices for the initial homes released for sale range from £269,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type to £539,995 for a five-bedroom detached Wildflower.

Violet features 13 of Honey’s house types which, according to the company, have been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Honey has released the first homes for sale at its Violet development, Fenay Bridge (CGI indicative of house types to be built)

Honey analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

Selected homes for sale at the development are also available with a range of incentives, including part exchange.

Work at Violet is well underway with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in spring next year. Honey also expects to launch a four-bedroom detached Linden showhome at the development later this year.

Honey sales and marketing director, Anne Bagshaw, said: “It’s fantastic to launch these first homes for sale at Violet and provide buyers in Fenay Bridge with a range of new homes that offer more style, substance and sustainability for their price.

“With 13 different house types ranging from two- to five-bedrooms, Violet is providing new homes suitable for first time buyers, growing families or downsizers.

“All the homes have been designed to maximise the living space available whilst simultaneously using an abundance of natural light to give the homes a bright and airy feel which sets them apart.

“We anticipate these first homes for sale at Violet will prove hugely popular, so encourage any interested buyers to come and speak with our sales team today about owning their own Honey home.”