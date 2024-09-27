First homes with 30% discount for key workers, armed forces & Scarborough & surrounding area renters

York-based Mulgrave Properties is offering first-time buyers a selection of discounted properties through the First Homes Scheme (FHS).

To qualify, there are eligibility criteria required, which includes being over 18 years of age, local to Burniston / Scarborough and having connections to the surrounding area through work or family, or having served in The British Army.

“There are three spacious family homes available at our Burniston development at a 30% discount,” says Claire Docwra, Sales Advisor for Mulgrave Properties. “Meaning you can move into a three-bedroom semi-detached property for just £195,965!

“All of our FHS properties have PV solar panels (EPC B), an electric car charging point, parking for two cars and a stylish kitchen and bathroom. They will also be ready in time to celebrate Christmas in your very own home”.

Coast by Mulgrave, Burniston, Sample 3-Bed Homes

The Coast show home is located off High Street, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HH and has been styled by Flo & Co Interiors, York. It's open Thursday - Monday 10:30am - 5pm. No appointment necessary.