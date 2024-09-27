First homes with 30% discount for key workers, armed forces & Scarborough & surrounding area renters
To qualify, there are eligibility criteria required, which includes being over 18 years of age, local to Burniston / Scarborough and having connections to the surrounding area through work or family, or having served in The British Army.
“There are three spacious family homes available at our Burniston development at a 30% discount,” says Claire Docwra, Sales Advisor for Mulgrave Properties. “Meaning you can move into a three-bedroom semi-detached property for just £195,965!
“All of our FHS properties have PV solar panels (EPC B), an electric car charging point, parking for two cars and a stylish kitchen and bathroom. They will also be ready in time to celebrate Christmas in your very own home”.
The Coast show home is located off High Street, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HH and has been styled by Flo & Co Interiors, York. It's open Thursday - Monday 10:30am - 5pm. No appointment necessary.
Find out more at mulgraveproperties.co.uk or call 0333 370 2604. Not eligible? There are other ways Mulgrave could help you step onto the property ladder.
