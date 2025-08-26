First Look Inside Miller Homes’ New Show Home in Catterick

House hunters in Brough with St Giles, near Catterick, are being given a first glimpse inside Miller Homes’ brand-new Kirkwood show home, and it’s already proving a hit with visitors.

The four-bedroom property has been carefully styled to showcase the space and flexibility on offer, with open-plan areas designed for family living alongside quiet corners perfect for home working or relaxation.

Nestled on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales this vibrant community is ideally located for enjoying all the region has to offer as well as being located close to the A1(M).

“Our Kirkwood home has a lovely layout, and our designer has used the space perfectly to create a welcoming and stylish home,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Our team is very pleased with the home and the feedback we have received has been very positive with visitors appreciating the schemes and the inspiration it gives them to make their own blank canvas into a cosy family home.”

A well styled lounge has shades of cream and coffee accented by black and this theme flows into the rest of the downstairs adding a touch of blue along the way recognising the military influence of Catterick Garrison, the largest British army garrison town in the world.

Located at the rear, the family kitchen stretches across the entire width of the home and has French doors opening into the garden. Practically, there is a laundry room, downstairs cloakroom and direct access to the integral garage from the spacious hallway.

The principal bedroom showcases how soft furnishings can transform a space whilst bedroom two adds a striking wallpaper to the mix too. Bedroom three embraces a wanderlust theme with coffee table books and travel themed artwork. Lastly, bedroom four is all about fun with a SpongeBob SquarePants theme ahead of the new film being released later this year.

Additionally extra storage has been created within the garage, in response to feedback from army staff to house kit when Garrison personnel are home on leave.

Currently there is a range of homes available priced from £190,000 for a three-bedroom Ingleton style of home. At the other end of the spectrum, is an impressive four-bedroom ‘Norwood’ style of home priced from £355,000. And on selected homes buyers can benefit from 5% Deposit Paid or Part Exchange, helping to make those big life choices a little easier.

Poppy Gardens is open Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located off Catterick Road, Brough with St Giles, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, DL9 4XL.