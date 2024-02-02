For sale: a converted chapel in a quaint and amenity rich village by the Yorkshire coast

All Sections
Published 2nd Feb 2024

The owners of the former ecclesiastical building, constructed in 1903, have spared no expense in maximising space and light, while preserving the chapel’s heritage assets.

There is an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with a vaulted ceiling. The property, also has a conservatory, four bedrooms including one with an en-suite, a house bathroom and a separate W.C.

Outside, there is a garden, a large garage and a summerhouse with a kitchen, cloakroom and sitting room. Thanks to effective insulation and heating, the EPC rating is ‘C’.

Bempton village has a Post Office/Store, a pub, a church and a village hall.

The main attraction for visitors is the RSPB’s Bempton Cliffs site, which is is just over a mile away. There is also a railway station at Bempton with services to Scarborough, York, Sheffield and Hull and various other stations on route. Flamborough is a five-minute drive away and nearby Bridlington is an 11-minute drive.

The asking price for the chapel is £575,000. For details contact Carter Jonas, York, tel: 01904 558200.

The sitting area within the open plan living space on the ground floor of the chapel

1. Nice and cosy

The sitting area within the open plan living space on the ground floor of the chapel Photo: Carter Jonas

The kitchen dining area with the original chapel wondows

2. Praise be

The kitchen dining area with the original chapel wondows Photo: Carter Jonas

The chapel owners have meticulously renovated the 1903 building, sparing no expense in maximising space and light, while preserving its rich history.

3. Big is beautiful

The chapel owners have meticulously renovated the 1903 building, sparing no expense in maximising space and light, while preserving its rich history. Photo: Carter Jonas

The property is rich in space and ecclesiastical features and

4. A home full of character

The property is rich in space and ecclesiastical features and Photo: Carter Jonas

