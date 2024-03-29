For sale: a fabulous home on the Yorkshire coast with exceptional sea views

If a beautiful home with an amazing sea view is your heart’s desire then this truly exceptional property in Ravenscar should tick all the boxes and more.
High Seas sits in a private setting in the middle of a three-acre plot reached by a private driveway. The property, originally a two-room stone cottage, has been renovated and extended to take advantage of the breathtaking panoramic outlook with 180-degree sea views.

Inside, there is an entrance hall, cloakroom w.c., a living room, kitchen dining room, utility room and bootroom plus a bedroom with dressing room plus two further bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside is a garden, seating areas, a garden cabin and a detached stone outbuilding with potential for use as additional living space, both with lighting and power.

Ravenscar village is half a mile away, Robin Hood’s Bay is a four-mile cycle/walk or an 11-mile drive. High Seas is on the market at £975,000 with Blenkin and Co., www.blenkinandco.com

The property has been beautifully designed to make the most of the sea views.

1. Exceptional coastal location

On the first floor there is a second double bedroom with a feature window to the side elevation as well as a twin roof terrace window to the front giving entry onto the balcony

2. Up above

The modern, open plan kitchen diner, with electric 2 oven AGA and integrated appliances, has triple aspect, large feature windows as well as a wide sliding door onto a spacious patio taking full advantage of the stunning coastline views.

3. I see the sea

The property benefits from under floor heating throughout, marine-grade aluminium double glazing and a mix of oak flooring, tiles and carpet.

4. Stylish and resilient

