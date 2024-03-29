High Seas sits in a private setting in the middle of a three-acre plot reached by a private driveway. The property, originally a two-room stone cottage, has been renovated and extended to take advantage of the breathtaking panoramic outlook with 180-degree sea views.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, cloakroom w.c., a living room, kitchen dining room, utility room and bootroom plus a bedroom with dressing room plus two further bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside is a garden, seating areas, a garden cabin and a detached stone outbuilding with potential for use as additional living space, both with lighting and power.
Ravenscar village is half a mile away, Robin Hood’s Bay is a four-mile cycle/walk or an 11-mile drive. High Seas is on the market at £975,000 with Blenkin and Co., www.blenkinandco.com