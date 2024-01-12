For sale: a home with annexe and 1.2 acres in a sublime location painted by Hockney
Greenwick Lodge in Bishop Wilton is in a perfect spot at the top of the Wolds and enjoys views over open fields towards the Vale of York. Inside, it has an entrance hall, cloakroom, a kitchen, a dining room and a sitting room that opens onto a garden room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also an annex with a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are 1.2 acres of grounds, a brick-built outbuilding which has a garage to one side plus a workshop and a store and there is also a timber summer house.
James English, of selling agents RM English, says: “The annex is perfect for dual family living or as an Airbnb.” The property is £649,950 with www.rmenglish.co.uk