For sale: a home with annexe and 1.2 acres in a sublime location painted by Hockney

Rare opportunity is a hackneyed phrase but it bears repetition when describing this potential packed property. It sits on Garrowby Hilll, which is famous for its fabulous views of the Wolds, and which features in a 1998 painting by David Hockney.
Published 12th Jan 2024, 01:00 GMT

Greenwick Lodge in Bishop Wilton is in a perfect spot at the top of the Wolds and enjoys views over open fields towards the Vale of York. Inside, it has an entrance hall, cloakroom, a kitchen, a dining room and a sitting room that opens onto a garden room. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also an annex with a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are 1.2 acres of grounds, a brick-built outbuilding which has a garage to one side plus a workshop and a store and there is also a timber summer house.

James English, of selling agents RM English, says: “The annex is perfect for dual family living or as an Airbnb.” The property is £649,950 with www.rmenglish.co.uk

This view from above shows how big the site is and pinpoints its location on Garrowby Hill

1. A bird's eye view

This view from above shows how big the site is and pinpoints its location on Garrowby Hill Photo: RM English

The road on Garrowby Hill pictured here, is famous for featuring in a 1998 painting by David Hockney

2. Pretty as a picture

The road on Garrowby Hill pictured here, is famous for featuring in a 1998 painting by David Hockney Photo: RM English

This picture shows a view of the main house

3. Main dwelling

This picture shows a view of the main house Photo: RM English

An area of garden with views over fields and Garrowby Hill and beyond

4. How does the garden grow

An area of garden with views over fields and Garrowby Hill and beyond Photo: RM English

