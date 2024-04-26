For sale: a peaceful smallholding in an idyllic rural spot close to Sandsend

The four-bedroom property in Mickleby, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, also has a range of modern and traditional agricultural buildings with potential for further development, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The house has 1,729 square feet of accommodation with many of the rooms dual, if not triple aspect, affording it an usually light and bright feel. There is a breakfast kitchen, utility room with cloakroom, two reception rooms and four bedrooms, including a large bedroom on the ground floor with an adjoining wet room.

Outside, the garden and grounds surround the property on all sides, with grass paddock to the front and side.

Mickleby Lodge, Mickleby, is on the market for £700,000. For further details, visit Cundalls, www.cundalls.co.uk

