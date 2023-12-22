All Sections
For sale: a property perfect for horses plus spectacular views

The wonderfully named Blarney Castle near Todmorden has plenty to offer those looking for an escape to the country with land, stabling and the most spectacular rural views.
The property in Lumbutts is a family home with fantastic outriding, with the nearest bridleway just 200 yds away. Dating to the 1800s, the four bedroom house is set in just under five acres with stabling and an excersizing area. Its equestrian facilities include an agricultural barn with five Monarch stables with automatic drinkers, an exercising area, and turnout paddock and grazing paddocks.

There is also a small paddock for smaller animals or poultry and additional land of 17 acres is available by negotiation. The price is £795,000 with www.ruralscene.co.uk

