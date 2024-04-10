For sale: a splendid Victorian house just a few minutes walk from the centre of Holmfirth

Robert Entwistle and his wife are a textbook case on how getting the location right can have a hugely positive influence on your life.

They bought Mill House in Holmfirth in 2001 for three good reasons. The first was that it put them in the catchment area for the school they wanted their children to attend, the second was that it is a hop and a skip from the centre of the town and the third is that they were impressed by the property itself.

Mill House is a generously proportions, good looking and sturdy Victorian house built in 1870, most likely for a mill owner or a mill manager. Best of all it is tucked away unseen in an elevated position with views across the valley.

Mill House, Holmfirth

It was in need of updating when the Entwistles bought it, which wasn’t a problem for Robert. He is an interior designer and founder of Thomas and Thomas in nearby Thongsbridge, which specialises in bespoke kitchens and furniture, flooring along with home accessories.

Needless to say the kitchen and utility room both have bespoke cabinetry.

“The house needed work and we spent on getting the fabric right with a new roof and repointing, along with redecorating.”

The Mill House has retained many of its Victorian features and these have been complemented by the Entwistle’s collection of mid-century modern furniture, including pieces by Eileen Gray and Eames, while the walls are decorated with contemporary art work.

Period meets modern

The decision to sell came after the couple’s grown up children moved out and they found themselves in a home that was too big for their needs.

“We have really enjoyed living here because it is tucked away but it’s really close to the centre of town, so there’s no need to get in the car when you want something from the shops because Sainsbury’s is a five minute walk and you can be in the pub within three minutes. We will miss that when we leave.

“The house has been a lovely family home with a huge kitchen dining living space but it is too big for the two of us now and it’s time to move on,” says Robert.

Mill House has

The kitchen

The property has an entrance hall, sitting room, open-plan dining-kitchen, utility room and downstairs w.c. to the ground floor.

On the first floor there is an office that could be utilised as a fourth bedroom, three double bedrooms and the house bathroom, with bedroom one having an ensuite shower room.

Outside, the property is accessed from Dunford Road through a gated driveway through the mill yard of Holmfirth Dyers. This leads to a private parking area for Mill House.

The gardens are extensive with lawns, patio areas and a quarried rear garden.