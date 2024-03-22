For sale: an escape to the country on the edge of Malhamdale

The estate agency brochure on the location of this rural property is certainly compelling and begins: “Escape from the hustle and bustle of modern day life to Bell Busk, a quiet rural hamlet located on the southern end of Malhamdale, surrounded by beautifully scenic countryside and close to where the River Aire meets Otterburn Beck.”
The Thack, a large stone and slate farmhouse for sale, is also impressive both inside and out. It has an entrance hall, sitting room with wood burning stove, a study, utility room and a dining kitchen with a two-oven Aga.

French windows lead out of the dining kitchen on to a south-facing terrace. Upstairs are five double bedrooms with splendid views and five bath/shower rooms. There is also an attached barn with scope for conversion, two paddocks of 9.85 acres, outhouses and gardens. There is a second lot available with 45.60 hectares of land at Airebridge.

The price is £1.345m and the property is ont the market with www.davis- bowring.co.uk and if you are wondering what “Thack” means then the wonderful Yorkshire Historiclal Dictionary enlightens us. It was until recently a common word in parts of Yorkshire for “roof”, and despite its obvious links to the word “thatch” it also refers to roofs made of slatestones, tiles or shingles. Visit yorkshiredictionary.york.ac.uk to access this wonderful resource.

The property is tucked away and surrounded by beautiful countryside

The property is tucked away and surrounded by beautiful countryside Photo: Davis & Bowring

This picture shows the full spelndour of the surrounding countryside

This picture shows the full spelndour of the surrounding countryside Photo: David & Bowring

A sitting room with wood-burning stove

A sitting room with wood-burning stove Photo: Davis & Bowring

The kitchen with two oven Aga and plenty of space for a farmhouse table

The kitchen with two oven Aga and plenty of space for a farmhouse table Photo: Davis & Bowring

