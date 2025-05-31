For sale: Beautiful 17th century barn with open plan living and stunning views near Huddersfield on the market for £795,000

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 31st May 2025, 11:45 BST
Cliffe Hill Barn is a beautifully restored 17th-century property, offering period charm and modern luxury.

Formed with the conversion of a former cottage and adjoining barn, the property is located in a picturesque rural setting near Huddersfield. It lies between the villages of Shelley and Cumberworth, with Shelley High School and Sixth Form College a short distance away.

A beautiful open-plan living area with high ceilings and a high spec kitchen diner is the heart of the home.

There are four double bedrooms. The spectacular master bedroom has a fabulous walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The current owners have extensively upgraded the home, adding a stone courtyard, electric gates, oak porch, large patio, bespoke wardrobes, Sonos sound system, and a Hypervolt electric car charger. Cliffe Hill Barn is on the market for £795,000 with Earnshaw Estates 01484 941201.

Related topics:HuddersfieldSonos
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice