Formed with the conversion of a former cottage and adjoining barn, the property is located in a picturesque rural setting near Huddersfield. It lies between the villages of Shelley and Cumberworth, with Shelley High School and Sixth Form College a short distance away.
A beautiful open-plan living area with high ceilings and a high spec kitchen diner is the heart of the home.
There are four double bedrooms. The spectacular master bedroom has a fabulous walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom.
The current owners have extensively upgraded the home, adding a stone courtyard, electric gates, oak porch, large patio, bespoke wardrobes, Sonos sound system, and a Hypervolt electric car charger. Cliffe Hill Barn is on the market for £795,000 with Earnshaw Estates 01484 941201.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.