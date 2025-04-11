The four bedroom home provides spacious family accommodation with generously sized rooms on both floors, laid out in a traditional linear layout.

The property is packed with both original and built-in character. There are fireplaces, vaulted ceilings with exposed trusses and beams, oakframed windows with heavy oak lintels, and deep sills with window seats, along with column radiators, stained glass and mellow wooden floors.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is double aspect and the farmhouse-style kitchen is handmade. There are two large reception rooms, including a 23ft drawing room. On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms, all of which have magnificent views across the garden,and beyond.

The Old Barn at Muston, Filey, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Blenkin & Co. blenkinandco.com

1 . Attractive restoration The Old Barn is a handsome conversion of traditional farm buildings, constructed of brick with a pantile roof. Photo: Blenkin & Co Photo Sales