This striking home, located in Sinnington, North Yorkshire, fuses the character of a converted 19th-century granary barn with bold modern architecture, featuring over 7,300 sq ft of living space.
A dramatic glazed link unites the original grade II listed building with a sleek new wing, featuring exposed brickwork, steel, and glass. Inside, the porcelain flooring flows throughout the open-plan living area, through the handmade kitchen with walk-in pantry, and out onto the terrace.
There are five bedroom suites, including a private principal wing and a ground-floor guest suite. A cinema room, home office, and gym offer luxurious amenities, while the landscaped garden includes a 20-metre heated pool, outdoor kitchen, and annexe with sauna. Elmsall Barn is on the market for £2.75m with savills.com
1. Spectacular property
Elmsall Barn is a part-conversion of an early 19th-century granary barn, complemented by a striking contemporary extension, in the village of Sinnington, North Yorkshire. Photo: Savills
2. Grand entrance
A dramatic reception hall features a sculptural floating helical staircase wrapped around a concrete column with recessed gas fire. Photo: Savills
3. Calm retreat
The landscaped walled garden features clipped box, ornamental grasses and espaliered fruit trees, creating a tranquil, contemporary outdoor setting. At its heart lies a 20-metre heated swimming pool and expansive sun terrace with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. Photo: Savills
4. Sociable space
The heart of the home is a bespoke handmade kitchen, complete with an island, family breakfast bar, and an adjoining walk-in pantry. Photo: Savills
