Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
Elmsall Barn is an exceptional contemporary property set in 3.6 acres on the edge of a picturesque Yorkshire village.

This striking home, located in Sinnington, North Yorkshire, fuses the character of a converted 19th-century granary barn with bold modern architecture, featuring over 7,300 sq ft of living space.

A dramatic glazed link unites the original grade II listed building with a sleek new wing, featuring exposed brickwork, steel, and glass. Inside, the porcelain flooring flows throughout the open-plan living area, through the handmade kitchen with walk-in pantry, and out onto the terrace.

There are five bedroom suites, including a private principal wing and a ground-floor guest suite. A cinema room, home office, and gym offer luxurious amenities, while the landscaped garden includes a 20-metre heated pool, outdoor kitchen, and annexe with sauna. Elmsall Barn is on the market for £2.75m with savills.com

Elmsall Barn is a part-conversion of an early 19th-century granary barn, complemented by a striking contemporary extension, in the village of Sinnington, North Yorkshire.

1. Spectacular property

A dramatic reception hall features a sculptural floating helical staircase wrapped around a concrete column with recessed gas fire.

2. Grand entrance

The landscaped walled garden features clipped box, ornamental grasses and espaliered fruit trees, creating a tranquil, contemporary outdoor setting. At its heart lies a 20-metre heated swimming pool and expansive sun terrace with outdoor kitchen and pizza oven.

3. Calm retreat

The heart of the home is a bespoke handmade kitchen, complete with an island, family breakfast bar, and an adjoining walk-in pantry.

4. Sociable space

Related topics:YorkshireNorth Yorkshire
