The four bedroom home in Shatton, South Yorkshire, includes over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation and 17 acres of private gardens and land.

The property, which has a beautiful glass entrance hallway, features underfloor heating, ground-source heating and double glazing with a 10-year warranty. It also includes a new kitchen with a large island, separate pantry, and an open-plan living space.

There are three double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The master suite boasts a dressing area and breathtaking countryside views. A spacious study area and a large living room are complemented by a mezzanine-level fourth bedroom with its own en-suite shower room. Additional features include a utility room, stunning glass entrance hallway, and two downstairs WCs.

Shatton Farm is on the market for £2.2m with spencersestateagents.co.uk

1 . Ideal mix This impressive home, with over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation, is a short drive from Sheffield, Hathersage, and the Peak District National Park, providing the perfect balance of countryside tranquility and accessibility. Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent Photo Sales

2 . Time to eat The property contains a new kitchen with a large island, separate pantry, and an expansive open-plan living space with built-in banquette seating. Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent Photo Sales

3 . Sociable space The open plan living area is perfect for entertaining. Photo: Spencer The Estate Agent Photo Sales