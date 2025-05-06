The four bedroom home in Shatton, South Yorkshire, includes over 4,100 sq ft of accommodation and 17 acres of private gardens and land.
The property, which has a beautiful glass entrance hallway, features underfloor heating, ground-source heating and double glazing with a 10-year warranty. It also includes a new kitchen with a large island, separate pantry, and an open-plan living space.
There are three double bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms. The master suite boasts a dressing area and breathtaking countryside views. A spacious study area and a large living room are complemented by a mezzanine-level fourth bedroom with its own en-suite shower room. Additional features include a utility room, stunning glass entrance hallway, and two downstairs WCs.
Shatton Farm is on the market for £2.2m with spencersestateagents.co.uk
