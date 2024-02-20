For sale: beautiful home with a cottage and converted barn in a rural idyll close to Harrogate

East End Manor in Norwood is in a stunning private setting and comes with a self-contained, two bedroomed cottage, an attached converted barn, a garage block and 4.9 acres of enclosed landscaped grounds.

The main house dates back to 1560 and is full of fabulous period features while also boasting mod cons. Testament to its charm is that it has been in the same family for over 40 years. Inside, the house has a reception hall with guest cloakroom, two interconnecting reception rooms with inglenook, feature fireplaces, a sitting room and kitchen plus a vaulted pantry which is a cold store for produce.

The first floor with two staircases lead to a main bedroom suite and study, a nursery, bedroom and shower room and three further bedrooms with bathrooms and shower rooms. The property also has a wine cellar, original ice house storage rooms plus a studio/home office with kitchen, shower room, and toilet creating a magnificent playroom/office and gym area.

The garage block has four remote doors plus a hydraulic ramp with inspection pit and there is a further single garage with a detached garden store. Outside are extensive gardens and a garden room with kitchen. The property is on the market for £2.5m. For details contact Hopkinsons estate agents, tel:01423 501201

1 . Rural idyll This beautiful, historic property is in an idyllic spot close to Swinsty and Fewston reservoirs but it is just a 15 minute drive from Harrogate Photo: Hopkinsons Photo Sales

2 . Period features One of the sitting rooms with an inglenook fireplace Photo: Hopkinsons Photo Sales