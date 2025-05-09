The attractive period home is located in the village of Deighton, just off the main A19 York – Selby trunk road, five miles south of York city centre. Built in the vernacular style, the four bedroom property posesses many typical period features such as pine panelled doors, period fireplaces and boarded floors.

In about 2003 the present owners added a significant extension to the rear of the house and created a spacious entrance hall, which links with the staircase hall and provides one of the signature features of the property.

Both principal reception rooms are arranged to the front of the house, which is south facing. Adjacent to the house, is a former stable range and there is an adjoining paddock of about 3.35 acres.

Primrose Hill House is on the market for £895,000 with humberts.com

