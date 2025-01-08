The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after spending six months meticulously renovating the four bedroom property and just over a year and a half living there, they have decided to sell and downsize.

"It’s an absolutely beautiful family home,” says Irina. “But our son left to go to university and he’s now established in a job in London, which means there’s only two of us here now.

"It’s a family home and we feel it needs children and dogs and more life in it.”

Cowthorpe House is an outstanding Georgian property. Picture: Matt Hillier

Grade II listed Cowthorpe House, located in the village of Leconfield just outside Beverley, is a handsome double-fronted family house that dates from the early to mid eighteenth century.

The property borders the Grade I listed village church on one side and open fields on the other, with far reaching views across open countryside from the first floor.

As soon as the couple moved into the house, Irina set about decorating every room with her favourite Farrow and Ball paint and installing fitted furniture in each room.

“We went through every room because we thought we were going to spend five or 10 years here so we wanted to make it our own,” she says.

Cowthorpe House kitchen. Picture: Matt Hillier

Interiors-obsessed Irina says she loves to read home magazines and enjoys researching looks on Pinterest “I wanted to create a modern country home but I wanted to still be sympathetic to the Georgian period so I’ve tried to incorporate a Georgian piece of furniture in all the rooms,” she says.

Every room has been decorated using an early Georgian colour palette by Farrow & Ball. “My favourite colour is railings. I have a piece of furniture in every room painted in that colour,” says Irina. “I also like to do a soft neutral colour throughout the house. The green in the utility room is called Beverly and with the house located near Beverley, I had to use that.”

The couple, who hope to stay in the local area and move to a new-build property, restored the home’s period features and used craftsmen to replace those that were missing.

This brick-built house includes elegant 16-pane sash windows and sliding sash windows, window seats, panelled doors with brass door furniture, elegant architraves, cornicing, dado and deep skirting, fireplaces on both floors, a coffered ceiling and a sweeping staircase with a spiral volute.

Cowthorpe House hallway. Picture: Matt Hillier

The house is also equipped with a low energy lighting system incorporating brushed nickel and dimmable downlights.

Outside, there is a two-storey annexe that offers the potential for a fifth bedroom.

The formal landscaped garden was designed by Andy Karavics, previously the head gardener at Scampston Hall. “I knew Andy from when he was head gardener at Sledmere House,” says Irina. “I tracked him down and he came up with a nice planting scheme that was very similar to Scampston with the flowing grasses and purples and pinks.”