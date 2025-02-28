Nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, the property. which was built in the late 1980s/early 1990s from reclaimed materials, has been sympathetically developed to preserve its charm while creating a unique living space.
The property is set within a small courtyard of similar styled homes. Inside, it features spacious accommodation with an impressive reception hall, three well-proportioned bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garden room.
On the first floor, there are two reception rooms, including a lounge that capturesviews over Langsett Reservoir, while an open-plan dining kitchen provides the perfect space for entertaining. The fourth bedroom comes with an en-suite wc.
Waters Edge, Langsett, Sheffield, is on the market for £575,000 with Lancasters Property Services, 01226 763307
1. Delightful setting
Waters Edge, positioned on the outskirts of the Peak District overlooking Langsett Reservoir, is a character home constructed in the late 1980s / early 1990s from reclaimed materials. Photo: Lancasters Property Services
2. Hassle-free
The property includes a low maintenance garden consisting of an artificial lawn which wraps the front, side and rear aspects of the home. It has established flower, tree and shrub borders, all of which are set within a stone walled boundary. Photo: Lancasters Property Services
3. Key attributes
The hallway displays character features including an oak spindled staircase with a storage cupboard beneath and a Yorkshire stone flagged floor. Photo: Lancasters Property Services
4. Picturesque landscape
The lounge on the first floor is positioned with Velux skylight windows to both front and rear aspects and a window to the gable end of the building, constructed with reclaimed stone mullions. It commands an impressive view across Langsett Reservoir with a wonderful woodland vista beyond. The focal point of the room is a chimney breast which is home to a real flame gas stove. Photo: Lancasters Property Services
