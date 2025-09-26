The property, in the sought-after village of Preston-under-Scar, combines period charm with a high standard of presentation, with its stone walls, log-burning stoves and landscaped gardens.

Inside, the dining room with exposed beams leads to a spacious sitting room with a stone fireplace and access to the garden. The country-style kitchen features bespoke units, oak worktops, an Aga and a walk-in dairy. Upstairs are three double bedrooms, including a principal room with fireplace and window seat, plus an en suite and family bathroom with rolltop bath.

The landscaped rear garden has lawns, roses, wisteria and a patio for taking in the scenery. Leyburn’s shops, cafés and amenities are close by, with good links to the A1(M) and rail services at Northallerton. Cairn view is on the market with a guide price of £525,000 with gscgrays.co.uk

