Lyngarth Farm in Bedale offers a rare opportunity to acquire a well-maintained rural property with ample land.
Constructed in 1955, the three-bedroom farmhouse is set within 3.34 acres of picturesque grassland. The property includes a large garden, a general-purpose building, a lean-to, and an array of outbuildings, including stables and a hay barn with traditional Yorkshire boarding.
Internally, it has been well cared for but some modernisation would bring it fully up to date. The characterful kitchen includes an oil-fired Esse stove.
The dining and sitting room are flooded with natural light thanks to a large bay window which overlooks the front garden.. Lyngarth Farm is on the market for £575,000 with robinjessop.co.uk
