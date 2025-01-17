For sale: Characterful farmhouse in Bedale hits the market for the first time in 40 years

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
A charming detached farmhouse in the heart of North Yorkshire, has been listed for sale for the first time in more than four decades.

Lyngarth Farm in Bedale offers a rare opportunity to acquire a well-maintained rural property with ample land.

Constructed in 1955, the three-bedroom farmhouse is set within 3.34 acres of picturesque grassland. The property includes a large garden, a general-purpose building, a lean-to, and an array of outbuildings, including stables and a hay barn with traditional Yorkshire boarding.

Internally, it has been well cared for but some modernisation would bring it fully up to date. The characterful kitchen includes an oil-fired Esse stove.

The dining and sitting room are flooded with natural light thanks to a large bay window which overlooks the front garden.. Lyngarth Farm is on the market for £575,000 with robinjessop.co.uk

The ground floor is entered into via a useful rear porch which extends through to the single garage, downstairs W.C and store room.

1. Downstairs layout

The ground floor is entered into via a useful rear porch which extends through to the single garage, downstairs W.C and store room. Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The kitchen features a range of fitted units together with a characterful oil fired central heating Esse stove.

2. Charming details

The kitchen features a range of fitted units together with a characterful oil fired central heating Esse stove. Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
The dining and sitting room are flooded with natural light thanks to the large bay window which overlooks the front garden.

3. Plenty of daylight

The dining and sitting room are flooded with natural light thanks to the large bay window which overlooks the front garden. Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
Internally the property has been well maintained although it would benefit from some further modernisation.

4. Additional improvements

Internally the property has been well maintained although it would benefit from some further modernisation. Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedaleNorth YorkshireYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice