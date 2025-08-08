For sale: Characterful Grade II listed home with stunning private rear gardens on the market at £575,000

This thoughtfully updated period property in the village of Newsham, eight miles from Richmond in North Yorkshire, features original details throughout, including oak flooring, exposed beams, column radiators, and Yorkshire sliding sash windows.

The property includes three double bedrooms, a large family bath/shower room, an en suite, and a spacious office that could serve as a fourth bedroom. Two staircases link the main living spaces, which include a lounge with a multi-fuel stove and a separate sitting and dining room plus a recently fitted kitchen.

Outside, a sunny, cobbled courtyard leads to private gardens with lawns, established beds, fruit trees, and a summer house. Adjoining outbuildings offer flexible storage and utility space.

The cottage is on the market for offers over £575,000 with marcusalderson.co.uk

1 . Time to eat The recently fitted kitchen includes bespoke cabinetry, oak and marble worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Marcus Alderson Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Quiet retreat The separate lounge has a beamed ceiling, oak flooring and a lovely stone surround fireplace with multi-fuel stove. Photo: Marcus Alderson Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Sociable space The open plan sitting and dining room features a beamed ceiling, oak flooring, cast iron fireplace and two deep chamfered windows at the front, with a Neville Johnson oak and glazed staircase rising to the first floor. Photo: Marcus Alderson Estate Agents Photo Sales