Published 10th Jun 2025
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
Rokeby Close Farm is a stunning period stone farmhouse with 3,800 sq ft of character-filled living space.

The four-bedroom North Yorkshire home, near Hutton Magna, has been stylishly modernised while retaining original features like parquet flooring, timber beams, and multiple log burners.

Highlights include a south-facing sunroom, elegant drawing room with countryside views, an open-plan kitchen with bespoke units and a Falcon range cooker, and even a home gym with sauna. All bedrooms are en suite, including a luxurious principal suite.

Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, the property includes rolling lawns, a summer house, hot tub, and a private, spring-fed lake stocked with carp and teeming with wildlife. A nearby stone barn with paddock offers development potential, while a large chicken coup adds further versatility.

Rokeby Close Farm is on the market for £1.4m with Strutt & Parker struttandparker.com

