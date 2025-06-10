The four-bedroom North Yorkshire home, near Hutton Magna, has been stylishly modernised while retaining original features like parquet flooring, timber beams, and multiple log burners.
Highlights include a south-facing sunroom, elegant drawing room with countryside views, an open-plan kitchen with bespoke units and a Falcon range cooker, and even a home gym with sauna. All bedrooms are en suite, including a luxurious principal suite.
Set on beautifully landscaped grounds, the property includes rolling lawns, a summer house, hot tub, and a private, spring-fed lake stocked with carp and teeming with wildlife. A nearby stone barn with paddock offers development potential, while a large chicken coup adds further versatility.
Rokeby Close Farm is on the market for £1.4m with Strutt & Parker struttandparker.com
