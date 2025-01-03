Surrounded by rolling hills and open countryside, Lower Hey Farm in Meltham, near Huddersfield, provides a blend of character and space.
Inside, the house features three reception rooms, a spacious dining kitchen, a utility room, study, and guest WC on the ground floor. The first floor includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom. It has many original features including open beams.
Set on 4.5 acres of land, the home includes two large grazing fields, a smaller field with a stable block, and a large agricultural barn. Outside, there is a landscaped garden, orchard, and ample parking. A patio offers a spot for al fresco dining, with breathtaking views across the countryside.
Lower Hey Farm in Meltham is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Visit ryderdutton.co.uk or call 01484 689792.
