For sale: Charming period farmhouse in Meltham with stunning views

By lizzie murphy
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:45 GMT
This semi-detached farmhouse offers a rare opportunity to embrace country living with all the comforts of modern life.

Surrounded by rolling hills and open countryside, Lower Hey Farm in Meltham, near Huddersfield, provides a blend of character and space.

Inside, the house features three reception rooms, a spacious dining kitchen, a utility room, study, and guest WC on the ground floor. The first floor includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom. It has many original features including open beams.

Set on 4.5 acres of land, the home includes two large grazing fields, a smaller field with a stable block, and a large agricultural barn. Outside, there is a landscaped garden, orchard, and ample parking. A patio offers a spot for al fresco dining, with breathtaking views across the countryside.

Lower Hey Farm in Meltham is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Ryder & Dutton. Visit ryderdutton.co.uk or call 01484 689792.

1. Cosy charm

1. Cosy charm

​Nestled in the tranquil countryside, this charming semi-detached period home offers a perfect blend of comfort and character. Photo: Ashley James

The property features a dining kitchen with ample space for living and entertaining.

2. Family space

The property features a dining kitchen with ample space for living and entertaining. Photo: Ashley James

The farmhouse contains three reception rooms.

3. Sit back and relax

The farmhouse contains three reception rooms. Photo: Ashley James

The semi-detached property features three bedrooms. The property has plenty of charm and character with original open beams in many of the rooms.

4. Time to sleep

The semi-detached property features three bedrooms. The property has plenty of charm and character with original open beams in many of the rooms. Photo: Ashley James

