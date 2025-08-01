For sale: Converted stone barn with fabulous views across to the Yorkshire Dales on the market for £850,000

Tipperthwaite Lodge is a beautifully converted stone barn with fabulous views across the North Yorkshire countryside.

The characterful detached country home in Giggleswick, near Settle, was sympathetically renovated in 2007 and includes over 2,400 sq ft of light-filled living space across two floors.

The four bedroom home features underfloor heating, limestone flooring, and a semi open-plan kitchen and sitting room with a log-burning stove. Additional ground-floor spaces include a dining room with exposed stonework, a family room, study, and utility.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, including a principal suite with en suite, plus a modern family bathroom.

The south facing stone-built house is situated on a peaceful lane surrounded by rolling fields, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Tipperthwaite Lodge is on the market for offers over £850,000 with struttandparker.com

Tipperthwaite Lodge is a beautifully presented detached property, converted from a handsome period stone barn in 2007.

1. Thoughtfully designed

The main reception room is the fabulous sitting room with stone fireplace fitted with a log burner and a triple aspect, including full-height windows and French doors that open to the front garden.

2. Plenty of light

There is a generous formal dining room of similar proportions to the sitting room, with an impressive, exposed stone wall, stone lintels and an plenty of space for a family table and chairs.

3. Well-proportioned room

The kitchen features bespoke Shaker-style oak units to base and wall level with complementary granite worksurfaces, a butler sink and integrated appliances, including an oven, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, a hob and an extractor hood.

4. Time to eat

