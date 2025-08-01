The characterful detached country home in Giggleswick, near Settle, was sympathetically renovated in 2007 and includes over 2,400 sq ft of light-filled living space across two floors.

The four bedroom home features underfloor heating, limestone flooring, and a semi open-plan kitchen and sitting room with a log-burning stove. Additional ground-floor spaces include a dining room with exposed stonework, a family room, study, and utility.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, including a principal suite with en suite, plus a modern family bathroom.

The south facing stone-built house is situated on a peaceful lane surrounded by rolling fields, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland and the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Tipperthwaite Lodge is on the market for offers over £850,000 with struttandparker.com

1 . Thoughtfully designed Tipperthwaite Lodge is a beautifully presented detached property, converted from a handsome period stone barn in 2007. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2 . Plenty of light The main reception room is the fabulous sitting room with stone fireplace fitted with a log burner and a triple aspect, including full-height windows and French doors that open to the front garden. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3 . Well-proportioned room There is a generous formal dining room of similar proportions to the sitting room, with an impressive, exposed stone wall, stone lintels and an plenty of space for a family table and chairs. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales