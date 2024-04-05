For sale: cottage in an idyllic Yorkshire Dales village with amazing views and small paddock plus outbuildings

The cottage has potential for a smallholding as it has a 0.12 acre garth and small paddock. Inside, the property has a wealth of charm and character with traditional wood doors and beamed ceilings.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room with multi-fuel stove, a study/dining room, a kitchen and a pantry/utility room. On the first floor there are three double bedroom plus a shower room.

The cottage is heated by an oil-fired Rayburn and has secondary glazing plus super fast broadband. Outside is a patio with amazing views across the fields and Stags Fell.

There is also a stable, barn and garage offering potential to extend subject to planning permission. The price is £475,000 - £525,000. Visit www.jrhopper.com for details.

1 . Perfectly positioned Greystones, is a fabulous Grade II listed cottage in the quiet Dales village of Burtersett. Burtersett is peaceful village situated on the hillside, just 1 mile from the popular market town of Hawes. The village offers fabulous views and walks in all directions. Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales

2 . On a summer day The view from the cottage on a beautiful summer day Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Please be seated The spacious sitting room with wood-burning stove Photo: JR Hopper Photo Sales