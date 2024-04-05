For sale: cottage in an idyllic Yorkshire Dales village with amazing views and small paddock plus outbuildings

The cottage has potential for a smallholding as it has a 0.12 acre garth and small paddock. Inside, the property has a wealth of charm and character with traditional wood doors and beamed ceilings.
On the ground floor there is a sitting room with multi-fuel stove, a study/dining room, a kitchen and a pantry/utility room. On the first floor there are three double bedroom plus a shower room.
The cottage is heated by an oil-fired Rayburn and has secondary glazing plus super fast broadband. Outside is a patio with amazing views across the fields and Stags Fell.
There is also a stable, barn and garage offering potential to extend subject to planning permission. The price is £475,000 - £525,000. Visit www.jrhopper.com for details.